Spring temperatures, this is the forecast for March in Florida

MIAMI .- With the arrival of the month of March, residents and visitors of Florida You can expect pleasant, spring-like weather, appropriate for outdoor activities or going for a walk with family or friends.

According to forecasts, the temperatures They tend to soften, the days lengthen and nature begins to awaken.

During this month, the Daytime highs will range around 77°F (25°C), providing a warm and comfortable environment to enjoy activities outside the home.

Nighttime lows will remain around 61°F (16°C), indicating that thick coats will not be needed at night.

Rains in Florida?

Meanwhile, March is expected to bring between three and eight days of rain, which is typical for this time of year. The recommendation is not to forget an umbrella when going out.

According to experts, as we are approaching the spring equinox, we will enjoy approximately 10.8 hours of sunlight per day. This means more time to explore beaches, parks and tourist attractions.

Florida’s gardens and parks will be filled with color with flowers in full bloom, while fruit trees, such as orange and mango trees, typical in this area, will also be in their splendor.

Activities

If you are one of those who are looking for some interesting activity, Wildlife lovers will be able to delight in the migration of birds heading north during this season.

March also brings a host of cultural events, food festivals and outdoor activities. From the Calle Ocho Festival in Miami to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, there is something for everyone.

It is worth saying that forecasts about the weather can be variable. In this way, it is advisable to be aware of changes in the climate, which meteorologists do not rule out.