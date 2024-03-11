Emma Stone reveals her dress tore

MIAMI.- Hollywood celebrated a new installment of the scar , which on this occasion took place away from controversy. There were no altercations or misunderstandings, although Emma Stone did suffer a small mishap that she revealed just at the moment she picked up the golden statuette from her.

When Emma Stone went up to receive the award for Best Actress for her performance in Poor Thingsthe American artist faced a problem: her dress tore and she did not hesitate to say so when she finished thanking her husband in her acceptance speech.

Emma Stone reaction

“My dress is torn,” said the actress, overwhelmed, when accepting the award for Best Actress. “I think it happened during I’m Just Ken. “I’m pretty sure,” she joked, referencing Ryan Gosling’s performance, with a number of Barbie.

Emma Stone-scar-AP-2.jpg Emma Stone accepts the award for Best Actress for her leading role in Poor Things during the Oscar ceremony on March 10, 2024 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. AP/Chris Pizzello

In accordance with CNN In Spanish, speaking to reporters backstage, Stone said he had gotten carried away during Gosling’s performance. “I was so amazed by Ryan and what he was doing and that number just blew me away.”

“They had to sew it (the dress) back together, which was wonderful,” the 35-year-old performer revealed.

“Stone, now a two-time Oscar winner, had previously dazzled on the red carpet outside Hollywood’s Dolby Theater with her look Custom Louis Vuitton, which featured a bodice strapless and shell-shaped details. The actress was dressed by prominent fashion and celebrity stylist Petra Flannery,” reports CNN En Espaol.

Emma Stone-AP.jpg Emma Stone poses in the press room with the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Poor Things at the Oscars on March 10, 2024 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. AP/Jordan Strauss/Invision

“Emma Stone won her first Oscar in 2017 for her role in La La Land, a film in which he starred alongside Gosling. In fact, both actors shared the microphone for a few moments during the presentation of Im Just Ken Gosling,” the network added.