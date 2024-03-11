Madonna’s swallow-earth moment: she reproached a fan in a wheelchair for sitting

Madonna continues adding incredible situations on her return to the stage. The queen of pop, who in several of her last concerts starred in unusual moments such as confusing the city in which she was performing, spitting and throwing beer on the spectators in the front row or speak openly about the illness that nearly cost him his life, he experienced a full-blown meltdown in Los Angeles.

The American singer, who will finish her The Celebration Tour in Mexico at the end of April, reprimanded one of her concert attendees for remaining seated while she tried to liven up the show. What are you doing sitting there? What do you get sitting down?, he snapped, as shown in several videos published on the social network TikTok.

The surprise came when the individual responded that he was sitting because he was in a wheelchair. Madonna, who didn’t even know where to get involved, quickly apologized. Ah OK. Politically incorrect. I’m sorry, I’m glad you’re here, he reacted by trying to avoid the problem and continuing with the concert. However, the moment had already circulated on social networks that were especially critical of the artist.

Repeated incidents

Madonna does not win for upsets. She began the tour with enthusiasm, although with a significant discrepancy in the initially planned dates due to the health problem that had her admitted to the Intensive Care Unit for half a week. I’m pretty sure God was telling me: Do you want to come with me? Do you want to go that way?he said in one of his last events.

Furthermore, just a few days before he starred in another controversial episode by spitting on the fans who were singing his songs from the front row and later pouring beer on them. And episode which was not isolated, taking into account that at the end of February she fell to the ground after being dragged by a dancer in full action