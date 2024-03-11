Emma Stone’s dress tears while accepting the Academy Award

MIAMI.- Hollywood celebrated a new installment of the scar without leaving a bitter taste like what happened in 2022 when Will Smith slapped host Chris Rock. However, last night’s ceremony produced a viral moment when Emma Stone went up to receive the award for Best Actress for her performance in Poor Things.

When she was announced as the winner of the highest award, the American artist had to face a problem with her outfit.

Emma Stone reaction

“My dress is torn,” said an overwhelmed Emma Stone when accepting the award for Best Actress. “I think it happened during I’m Just Ken. “I’m pretty sure,” she joked, referencing her colleague Ryan Gosling’s performance with a number of Barbie.

Emma Stone-scar-AP-2.jpg Emma Stone accepts the award for Best Actress for her leading role in Poor Things during the Oscar ceremony on March 10, 2024 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. AP/Chris Pizzello

In accordance with CNN In Spanish, speaking to reporters backstage, Stone said he had gotten carried away during Gosling’s performance. “I was so amazed by Ryan and what he was doing and that number just blew me away.”

“They had to sew me back up, which was wonderful,” the 35-year-old performer revealed.

“Stone, now a two-time Oscar winner, had previously dazzled on the red carpet outside Hollywood’s Dolby Theater with her look Custom Louis Vuitton, which featured a strapless bodice and shell-shaped details. The actress was dressed by prominent fashion and celebrity stylist Petra Flannery,” reports CNN En Espaol.

Emma Stone-AP.jpg Emma Stone poses in the press room with the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Poor Things at the Oscars on March 10, 2024 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. AP/Jordan Strauss/Invision

“Emma Stone won her first Oscar in 2017 for her role in La La Land, a film in which Gosling also acted. In fact, the pair shared the microphone for a few lines during the performance of Im Just Ken Gosling,” the network added.