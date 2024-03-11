Bad Bunny denounces a fan for recording and publishing his concert on YouTube

Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Bad Bunny has taken legal action against a person attending one of his last concerts for recording the songs he performed and publishing them on a YouTube account. The artist, according to the American media TMZ, demands compensation of approximately 140,000 euros for each of the videos, as well as a prohibition on broadcasting the content freely.

The defendant responds to the name of Eric Guillermo Madronal Garrone and was at the show thatBad Bunny gave on February 21 in Salt Lake City (Utah). According to the complainant’s versionthe man filmed the concert in its entirety and separated the performances one by one to publish different videos on his YouTube channel.

The Puerto Rican’s claim is based on the defense that the rights to the music and the entertainment that is formed around them belong to him. Therefore, No one has consent to record the entire songs or to publish them on social networks.. Outside of this equation are the small fragments that fans record for their personal memories.

The first attempt to remove the videos from YouTube carried out by the artist’s team was a request through the platform itself so that, in application of the Digital Millennium Copyright Law, the sequences were deleted. However, Garrone complained to YouTube about the measure and managed to recover them.

Faced with such a situation, the singer decided to take action in the legal field and present the lawsuit in court. Currently all the videos except the initial nine-minute presentation are deleted, but still Bad Bunny demands that he be paid 150,000 dollars (about 140,000 euros) in compensation for the money lost in advertising revenue when people do not enter his official profile. ands in that of the person reported.