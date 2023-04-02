End of life, Ukraine, demonstration at Borne, Algeria, Gainsbourg museum... The five information of this weekend to remember

Legalize active assistance in dying

While “the manifesto of 109” for a change in the law, launched by “Obs”, exceeded 53,000 signatures this week, the 184 members of the Citizens’ Convention on the end of life have, after nine weekends end of work, adopted the content of the report that they will submit to the President of the Republic, this Monday, April 3, at the Elysée. They have built consensus around 65 proposals which aim to safeguard respect for the patient’s will, and in particular to allow him to choose the place of his end of life. The patient should also “to be able to express one’s choice, even if it goes against the advice of the doctor”recommend 82% of them.

The report calls for better working conditions for carers, both at home and in institutions, “by adapting the number of doctors to the demographic evolution of an aging population” but also in “valuing the time doctors devote to patients”.

The sequel after the ad

The members of the Citizens’ Convention thus advocate, for the most part, the legalization of active assistance in dying and the strengthening of palliative care.

End of life: the citizens’ convention recommends legalizing active assistance in dying and strengthening palliative care

Zelensky hails Ukrainian resistance to Russian invasion

A year after the discovery of the atrocities committed by the Russians in Bucha, after their army had to retreat, the Ukrainian president paid tribute to his people: “You have stopped the greatest force against humanity of our time. ».

“We will liberate all our lands. We will put the Ukrainian flag back in all our cities and towns”supported Volodymyr Zelensky, while Russia still controls more than 18% of Ukrainian territory. “We continue the fight for the independence of our homeland”indicated for his part the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, Valéry Zalouzhny.

“We will never forgive”said Zelensky, promising to bring to justice “all the culprits” Russians. Ukraine assesses at “more than 1,400” the number of civilians who died in the Boutcha district during the Russian occupation, including 37 children. Among them, 637 were killed in the city itself.

The sequel after the ad

War in Ukraine: the Russian separated from his daughter for a drawing arrested in Belarus

Demonstration on the electoral lands of Elisabeth Borne

On Saturday April 1, several thousand people – 6,000 according to the unions, 3,100 according to the prefecture – marched peacefully in Vire (Calvados), in the constituency where Elisabeth Borne was elected deputy in the last legislative elections (bad weekend). end decidedly for the Prime Minister, anger against the interview of her Secretary of State Marlène Schiappa to “Playboy”).

Among the many placards held up, “nothing is good in the Macron” or “I want glitter in my retirement”. Among the slogans, “Hey Jupiter, let go, the interpro in the street will block your c..”chanted with a megaphone from the lead car, or even “Who are the thugs? Who’s the scum? Outside, this government which breaks pensions and public services, which stuffs us and gasses us”.

“We massively express our anger, not only against this project (of pension reform), but also against the contempt with which the government crushes us”had written the intersyndicale in its call to participate, illustrated by a slogan, “64 years old is no! ».

“For part of his electorate, Emmanuel Macron is now turning gold into lead”

Algeria: prison term for the boss of one of the last independent press groups

The Algerian press boss Ihsane El Kadi, prosecuted for “foreign financing of his company”, was sentenced this Sunday, April 2 to five years in prison, three of which are closed, announced the court of Sidi M’Hamed in Algiers which returned its verdict in the presence of the accused.

The sequel after the ad

The court also pronounced the dissolution of the company Interface Médias, publisher of the two media managed by Ihsane El Kadi, the confiscation of all its seized assets, and a fine of ten million dinars (more than 68,000 euros) against its company.

In Algeria, freedom of the press is gradually being stifled

At the beginning of January, 16 press bosses from various countries, including the Nobel Peace Prize winner Dmitri Muratov, brought together by RSF, had called for his release and to lift the obstacles “inadmissible” targeting its media.

Two places dedicated to Serge Gainsbourg soon in Paris

More than 30 years after the artist’s death, his former home on rue de Verneuil in Paris and a nearby space transformed into a Gainsbourg museum will open to the public on September 20.

Charlotte Gainsbourg: “I would have asked my father a thousand questions if I had known…”

The course “will begin with a visit to the House (5 bis rue de Verneuil), an intimate dive”announces his daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg. “Then a stone’s throw away, the Museum (14 rue de Verneuil) will retrace my father’s life through his works and his collection of emblematic pieces. »