Enel X and MIDAC partner for the lithium battery recycle | MotorLabs

Enel X and MIDAC puntano to realize the big cousin impianto di riciclo delle lithium battery for electrical vehicles in Italy. In this perspective, if Enel X and MIDAC have given information about the research and sviluppo activities essential to be able to arrive at the realization of a very important cycle project. Secondo quanto diffuso, entrembé stanno lavorando con altre aziende ed enti di ricerca italiani ed europei, come Enea.

We are proud to be a partner of this solid and strategic project finalized to create a European battery subsidiary. This project will allow us to create new markets and new growth opportunities for the business, combining efficiency, sustainability and innovation and facilitating Europe in the raggiungimento of an objective of crucial importance, as a major independence of approval of prime materials, Francesco Venturini has commented , Head of Enel X.

Not in case, duque, Enel X and MIDAC puntano allo sviluppo di modello imprintato sull’circular economy, cosi da poter trasformare le batterie delle vetture elettriche in materie prime da impiegare per la realizzazione di nuove celle. È chiaro che con il diffondersi dei veicoli eletrici sarà fondamentale avere, anche en Italia, impianti per il riciclo degli accumulatori.

Specifically, Enel X will know that it will occupy the studio and the sviluppo delle migliori tecnologie per lo automatic removal of the lithium batteries and for the successive process of recycling. MIDAC, invece, si occuperà di sviluppare l’intero recycling process.