Mass layoffs in Meta close the door on these three technology projects: Will we one day have the Metaverse?

Mass layoffs in Meta close the door on these three technology projects: Will we one day have the Metaverse?

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 17, 2023

Meta recently announced the layoff of 10,000 employees, in addition to the 11,000 it had already put on the street, in November 2022. Nearly 50% of those affected were employees that were attached to the laboratories of the company that runs Mark Zuckerberg, therefore it is logical that some projects were cancelled.

Does it affect the Metaverse? Maybe yes, but indirectly. Three initiatives that had already been announced by Meta were shelved, perhaps, never to see the light of day.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *