DreamWorks’ new animated Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken hits theaters this summer

Dreamworks Animation has had a really good result in recent years. Ever since raising its animation bar with The Bad Guys, the company has followed up with the impressive Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and next summer brings a film that combines teenage angst with ancient kraken monsters.

The roll is called Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken and here Lana Condor plays the titular character who navigates life as both a high school teenager and the scion of a royal family of legendary sea monsters.

Other confirmed voice actors include Toni Collette, Annie Murphy, Will Forte, Sam Richardson and Jane Fonda. In short, a stable ensemble, and the premiere will be in theaters on June 30, 2023. We also have a trailer to offer, which you can find below.

Will you be checking out Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken in the dark this summer?