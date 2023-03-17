Video documentary DevCities: A day with developers in Vienna

A day in Vienna? Most people think of a short vacation with art, culture and fabulous cake, and less of the rating platform Kununu, which has its headquarters in Austria. Vienna seems cozy and sublime – but is also considered a tech capital for developers.

The new episode of the documentary series DevCities takes place in Vienna. Honeypot gets a tour of the city from a developer relations consultant and a data scientist. Ramon Huidobro and Paul Leitner tell what it was like to arrive in Austria’s capital, what it’s like to live there and what makes it special – working in the tech industry and that in Vienna. Among other things, the salary prospects in Austria are not only extremely good in the tech industry.

Huidobro came to Vienna from Chile as a child because his father got a job there. To this day he remembers how difficult it was to get along without knowing German at the beginning – and how Austrians on the train warned him to please be quieter. Paul Leitner, on the other hand, is a native Austrian who has lived in Berlin, Munich and Barcelona in recent years. He is still amazed at how manageable Vienna is. “I can do almost everything with a short walk or a bike ride.” The business administration graduate commutes to work by bike in nine minutes through the old town, which is well worth seeing.

Both software professionals find it unusual how much emphasis is placed on academic training and the corresponding degrees and titles in Vienna. This is unusual, especially in the developer world, where skill is what matters most. “But things are gradually changing now,” says Leitner.

Video documentaries for developers

The idea for the format came about during the coronavirus pandemic and is now bearing fruit. For example, filmmaker Ida Bechtle wanted to capture the lifestyle of the technology scene and tell “Untold Developer Stories”. In their videos, authors from the Honeypot network report on unorthodox tech careers, their own projects, but also on borderline experiences with drugs, health and burnouts.

So far, .cult has featured mini-series about everyday developer life in individual cities such as Munich, Berlin and Paris (Dev-Cities), background films about open source projects (such as GraphQL and Vue.js) and individual portraits like this via React boilerplate pioneer and GitHub contributor Max Stoiber appeared. According to the filmmaker, the aim of the series is to make the faces and stories behind the technology tangible.

More Information about the video documentaries is available on the Cult website. Anyone who wants to watch the new series or other developer films will also find what they are looking for on YouTube.

Reverse Recruiting

The IT job platform Honeypot, founded in Berlin in 2015, specializes in job placement in the technology and IT industry. In order to protect job-seeking IT talents from headhunters, for example, Honeypot applies a reverse matching principle: Companies that want to search for employees via the portal first go through an aptitude test. With so-called reverse recruiting, the companies have to apply to the developers.

A match is determined for job seekers and job providers via the specified preferences, as with a dating platform, and the companies receive a pre-selection (batch) of potentially suitable specialists to whom they can apply as employers through filters. Those contacted initially remain largely anonymous and can then deal with the actively offered position.

According to the management (Dr. Jost Schatzmann and Imke Schultjan), the platform is no longer financed via a commission model, but through the contributions of the companies that recruit employees via Honeypot. The platform is free for IT professionals. The platform’s staff should be particularly diverse, with over 20 nationalities represented among the 70 “honeypotters” who take care of the matching and advice. According to the platform, around 45,000 developers are currently actively registered on Honeypot.



