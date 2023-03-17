Layers of Fear: 4K/60 FPS gameplay for Bloober Team’s horror game

Officially revealed in September 2021, Layers Of Fear gets a long gameplay video today.

Developed by the Bloober Team studio, this new Layers of Fear must be a “re-imagining of the license”, and this gameplay demo allows us to see some segments of the game. We mainly see the exploration of a lighthouse up to to meet enemies who must be defeated using a lantern, while the latter also allows you to discover “bewitched” objects.

Despite the fact that it is not a sequel to Layers of Fear 2 released in 2019, this new opus takes up the dark and scary atmosphere that made the success of the license.

It should certainly appeal to fans of the genre and offer a visual experience that meets expectations since it is developed under Unreal Engine 5.

The game will be available in June 2023 on Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC.