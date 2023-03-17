Stop everything! The iPhone 14 sees its price drop on this ultra-known site

Alert, good deal in sight: the latest Apple iPhone 14 is on (huge) promotion on Amazon, and this is an opportunity to treat yourself at a more affordable price!

He’s got tricks up his sleeve, the new iPhone 14 ! Available at 868.00 euros on Amazon, the latest smartphone from the Apple brand is equipped with a sublime Super Retina XDR screen, with a diagonal of 6.1 inches, and impeccable image quality, for visuals glaring realism and maximum readability.

With Ceramic Shield certification, the glass of this screen is resistant to shocks, drops and scratches. The A15 chip, which acts as the processor for this phone, is the most powerful Apple designed on a smartphone. It feeds the capacities of this iPhone at full speed, and in particular allows it to take very high quality photos and videos, in very high resolution. Add to that a generous battery life and a super-fast 5G connection, and you have a must-have phone made in Apple.

The iPhone 14 price drop: take advantage of it while it’s time!

But with all its advantages, the iPhone 14 still remains a high-end smartphone, at the usual price of 1,019.00 euros! Luckily, Amazon is making this phone more accessible with a 15% price reduction on the Midnight Black model with 128GB of storage. The latter thus goes down to 868.00 euros on the e-commerce specialist site. Amazon gives you a gift of the administration fees for payment in installments: you save 19.53 euros if you decide to pay in four installments of 217.00 euros. Finally, delivery is free, and Amazon also offers product support, which you can contact for any questions or technical problems with your new smartphone. A purchase at a good price, and in complete peace of mind, for a most exceptional smartphone!

Click here to take advantage of the offer

BFMTV’s editorial staff did not participate in the production of this content. BFMTV is likely to receive compensation when one of our readers makes a purchase via the links included in this article.