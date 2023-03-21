With more than two billion users, WhatsApp is the leading social network in terms of instant messaging apps.

In Mexico, Meta’s social network is preferred by 92.2 percent of users, according to a recent survey.

Currently, there are more than 4.7 billion users of social networks worldwide.

Social networks, as the market demands, continue to be updated and WhatsApp is one of the platforms that has reinvented itself the most over the years, which, now, once again puts the focus on its groups by adding two news specifically.

Over the years, the social media scenario continues to generate great significance in people’s lives, so much so that, today, they are already very necessary work tools in a life that moves almost at the same scanning speed.

In principle, it is worth talking about the fact that Worldwide, there are more than five billion people who have access to the Internet, of which 4.7 billion are attached to social networks.with Facebook currently having the largest number of users, with its nearly three billion registered accounts and/or profiles.

To tell the truth, the Meta universe is the one that leads the social media market, since, in addition to Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and even Messenger, they are some of the most used platforms on the entire planet.

In Mexico, in fact, they are the most popular. In accordance with datos de We Are SocialDataReportal, Meltwater and GWI, we are talking about the fact that 92.9 percent of Mexican Internet users are attached to Facebook, being this the most popular social network in the country. Below, although by very little, are WhatsApp with 92.2 percent, Messenger (80.3 percent) and Instagram (79.4 percent).

WhatsApp groups are updated and arrive with these news

WhatsApp, as we know, has more than two and a half billion users globally, being the most popular and used instant messaging app on the market, despite the fact that Telegram and other similar platforms seem to be growing significantly.

On the other hand, when we talk about the application owned by Meta, we are also referring to one of the most downloaded mobile apps on iOS and Android devices, according to data provided by Sensor Towerreason for which the platform continues to be updated in order to offer diverse experiences to its long list of users.

Now, as part of a series of updates, WhatsApp has decided to give its already characteristic groups a “refresh” by adding a couple of interesting new features.

One of the first functions has to do with the fact that the administrators themselves will be the ones who will decide who or who can access the groups. In this way, it is intended that not any user can sneak into the groups and, with this, avoid possible bad times.

On the other hand, the social network will allow users to see in which groups their friends or contacts are includedsomething that had already been presented on Telegram.

With this couple of novelties, WhatsApp groups continue to be one of the most profitable features for the platform, especially at a time when communication between people happens mostly through these channels.

Now read: