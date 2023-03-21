Windows: Microsoft is changing the schedule of non-security updates



Microsoft has surprisingly announced that it will change the previously fixed dates for Windows updates. In the future, the so-called optional updates will basically appear a week later than before, namely monthly in the fourth week.





The changes in the schedule of non-security updates. These had always been published on the third week of each month for years. They were formerly known as so-called “C-Updates” and are now known simply as optional updates.

Last month, Microsoft announced that it would only provide optional updates for Windows 10 version 22H2 and later, including all Windows 11 versions. For Windows 10 20H2 and 21H2 there will be no more optional updates from March. Another change follows. In the tech community Microsoft manager Chris Morrissey has now explained exactly what changes there are in the schedules.

2 weeks before / 2 weeks after updates

It says: “Starting in April 2023, we will be releasing optional, non-security pre-releases on the fourth week of the month. We have found this to be the optimal time to release these updates.” That’s two weeks after the last monthly security update and about two weeks before these features become part of the next mandatory cumulative update.

improvements expected

“We’re excited about this improvement as it aims to streamline payload validation, improve consistency, and increase the predictability of testing, updates, and upgrades.”

Explanations of the updates Microsoft also explains exactly what optional non-security pre-releases are and how you will get them: The choice is yours with optional non-security pre-releases. These production-quality updates are available during the fourth week of the month and are released ahead of security update releases scheduled for the following month.

In addition, new functions such as B. Search Highlights, will first be made available in the previous month’s optional non-security pre-release and then be widely available in the following month’s security release.

Note: The term “optional non-security pre-release” now replaces the designation “C” or “D” version to match the current process.

Optional non-security pre-releases are also cumulative and are only offered for the latest supported versions of Windows. To access optional, non-security pre-release versions, navigate to Settings > Windows Update > Advanced Options > Optional Updates, select from the available updates, and click Download and Install.

