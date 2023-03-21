Images of Nothing headphones revealed ahead of official announcement

A Nothing has already confirmed that it plans to present the brand’s new wireless headphones, the Ear (2), this Wednesday, March 22nd. However, it appears that the Paras Guglani on Twittershared some photos and specifications ahead of this presentation event.

According to this information, the Nothing Ear (2) can be paired with two devices simultaneously, will have the possibility of customizing the sound for each user and will also be equipped with noise cancellation up to 40dB.

With regard to the battery, the Nothing Ear (2) should have enough autonomy for 36 hours of use, with the publication mentioning that, with just 10 minutes of charging, it will be possible to use the wireless headphones for 8 hours.

You can see the new images in the gallery above, and the information will only be confirmed at the official Nothing event.

