Youtube restores Donald Trump’s channel

The online video platform YouTube announced Friday that it will end the suspension of Donald Trump, two years after the exclusion of the former American president following the assault on Capitol Hill.

It is a social network in addition to recovered by Donald Trump. After his Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts were restored a few weeks ago, the former American president was able to find his Youtube channel, which has more than 2.6 million subscribers.

“As of today, the Donald J. Trump channel is no longer subject to restrictions,” the American giant said on Twitter.

A “risk of violence” deemed low

The Republican, presidential candidate of 2024, had been excluded from the social network in January 2021, while he was still in power, for having encouraged his supporters during the attack on the Capitol in Washington.

To justify its decision, YouTube said on Friday that it had assessed “the risk of violence”, while taking into account the importance, for voters, of hearing “equally from major national candidates”.

“This channel will continue to be subject to our rules and policies, like any other channel on Youtube,” the platform said.

Although he has been reauthorized to publish on his social networks, Donald Trump has not yet published a message on his accounts, communicating mainly through his own platform, Truth Social.