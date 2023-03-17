Steam: two new free games to grab now

Notice to PC players, these are two new free games that can be picked up on Steam, one of which is from a very popular and completely crazy license.

Regularly, PC players have the opportunity to fill their toy library without putting their hands in the wallet. Between the free Epic Games Store games and titles offered from time to time on GOG, there is already plenty to do. There are also additional gifts for Amazon Prime subscribers who can collect around ten titles every month. From time to time, some free games are available on Steam. Sometimes these are temporary trials of a week or a weekend, sometimes the titles in question can be kept for life. The two new gifts fall into the second category.

A free barred FPS on Steam

Within a few years, Borderlands has established itself as one of the best shooter/looter of the market and one of the most barred licenses in video games. In addition to the three canonical main episodes, the franchise has had the right to a few spin-offs including Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands released almost a year ago. While the latest installment is half price on all platforms, 2K is offering its prequel on Steam.

Until March 23, 2023 at 6:00 p.m., it is indeed possible to recover Tiny Tina and the Dragon Fortress: A Wonderful Adventure. In this free Steam game with an extended name, the completely crazy teenager takes players into a medieval and fantastic world during a tabletop role-playing game. Smash skeletons, slay dragons and crush giant golems with a mountain of magical loot. To pick up this quirky spin-off, simply head to on the Steam page and click “Add to Account”.

A popular little indie game to pick up for free

The second free game is more confidential. On the occasion of its spring sales, the Fanatical PC game sales platform is offering many Steam keys to anyone who wants them. It’s the indie game Chenso Club which is in the spotlight for a few days. In this co-op side-scrolling roguelike, a group of female fighters use the life force of invading aliens to beat him down. On the program, therefore, two game modes (story and coop), unique skills according to the characters, randomly generated levels, a colorful artistic direction and a good dose of fun.

To retrieve this free game, simply go to the dedicated Fanatical page then check the “subscribe to the newsletter” box recognizable by its black background. A click on “Add to cart” and you’re done. Remember to check that the site has detected that you are from France to be sure you have a compatible Steam key. All you have to do is create an account if you haven’t already and you’re done. The code will then be sent instantly to the address indicated during registration and it will then suffice to enter it on Steam via the usual procedure. Offer ends Thursday, March 30, 2023, but codes are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. It is therefore better to act quickly to be sure to have your free Steam game.