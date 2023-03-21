Where to find Bayern Women vs Arsenal Women on US TV – Reuters

Here are all the details on where you can watch Bayern Munich v Arsenal on US TV and via legal streaming:

OMS Bayern Munich vs Arsenal QUOI UEFA Women’s Champions League WHEN 13 h 45 HE / 10 h 45 HP • Mardi 21 mars 2023 OR FLUX

is the place to watch Bayern Munich take on Arsenal and the rest of Europe’s top women’s clubs in the UEFA Women’s Champions League. You can watch all UEFA Women’s Champions League matches live or on demand on the DAZN channel.

The UEFA Women’s Champions League was first contested in 2001/02, then known as the UEFA Women’s Cup. Beginning in 2009, league runners-up in addition to champions qualified for the tournament. In 2021/22, a group stage was added for the first time. Lyon have won the tournament a record eight times, including an impressive five in a row from 2016 to 2020. In total, eight different clubs have won the tournament, including Lyon, Eintracht Frankfurt, Umeå IK, VfL Wolfsburg, Turbine Potsdam, FC Barcelona, Arsenal and FCR 2001 Duisburg. Paris Saint-Germain (twice) and Chelsea (once) were finalists in the tournament. Since the tournament was expanded in 2009, only once (Barcelona, ​​2021) has a club outside the top two women’s leagues (France and Germany) won the Champions League.

Currently, the format consists of 16 teams competing from the group stage, with 72 teams in total taking part in the qualifiers. 8 clubs qualify for the knockout stage, with the quarter-finals and semi-finals being played over two legs. The final is a unique match, in 2023 which will take place at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.

Photo credit: Imago