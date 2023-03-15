Energy flat rate: Students receive server failure instead of a one-off payment



After students in Germany had to wait months for the announced energy flat rate of 200 euros, the one-off payment can now be applied for. However, patience is still required. The servers were completely down for several hours.





The application can be submitted this morning via the official website be submitted. The majority of the students seem to have noticed this directly. For this reason, no form is initially displayed on the page, but only an expected waiting time. The digital waiting room is intended to prevent too many users from accessing the server at the same time. However, that was not enough to protect the infrastructure from being overloaded.



ID or Elster certificate required

Even before the start, it was possible to create an account here. This requires an ID card with online functionality and a supported smartphone or reading device. Alternatively, the Elster certificate can be used for identification. However, an account that has already been created does not save you from having to authenticate yourself again. Anyone who has not installed AusweisApp2 on their PC should fill out the application using their smartphone. Here, on the other hand, there is a risk of being kicked out of the queue when changing tabs.

After surviving the indicated waiting time without a disconnection or an error, the data entry form is displayed. A token must be entered here, which is distributed by the educational institutions. Clicking on the button below ensures that the user is forwarded to the BundID page.

Since the BundID servers were offline or very heavily overloaded, the browser only displayed an error message when it was forwarded this morning. Most applications could not be completed with this. The site only seems to be working again this afternoon. Sessions that are too old will still be blocked, so you have to queue again in the digital waiting room. If you can do without the money for a few more days, you should wait a while to avoid the problems.

