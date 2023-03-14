When does it arrive on PlayStation 6? Sony gives a ‘clue’

UA document submitted by Sony to the UK regulator appears to indicate the most likely launch date of the PlayStation 5 successor console.

the document in question, submitted as part of the investigation into the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, indicates that the eventual PlayStation 6 could be launched between the end of 2027 and the beginning of 2028.

Sony’s lawyers indicate in the document that Microsoft “offered to continue releasing Activision games on PlayStation only until 2027”. Further on, the document states “by the time Sony Interactive Entertainment launches a new generation of its PlayStation console, it would have lost access to ‘Call of Duty’ and other Activision titles”.

Given that Microsoft has offered to continue releasing Activision games until 2027 and that Sony assumes it will lose access to those titles afterward, it’s easy to infer that a new console could launch around this time.

Moreover, it is worth remembering that there are seven years separating the releases of the latest Sony consoles. PlayStation 3 was released in 2006, followed by PlayStation 4 in 2013 and, more recently, PlayStation 5 in 2020 – which means there’s a good chance we’ll have news of PlayStation 6 in 2027.

