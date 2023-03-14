Mafia 4: finally good news for the license?

Since the excellent remake of Mafia in 2020, we don’t have much news from the saga. Last year we did have confirmation of the development of a Mafia 4 but nothing really concrete to get your teeth into. Especially in terms of developmental stage. Well now thanks to a job listing on LinkedIn, it looks like the status of Mafia 4 has been updated and is now in pre-production.

Mafia 4 finally on the way concretely?

Pre-production is an important stage in the development of a video game. This is the part where the key points of the story, setting, and characters are fleshed out. This is where conceptual art begins and where the embryo of a work begins to form. The information in the LinkedIn announcement is rather scant and Hangar 13 simply emphasizes looking for candidates for a game “unannounced cross-platform game currently in pre-production with Unreal Engine 5″. What according to InsiderGaming corresponds fairly well to the information we have on Mafia 4. A game actually running under the very beautiful engine Unreal Engine 5.

Good news

According to the first rumors, the title would take place years before the first Mafia and would act as a prequel to Sicily, the well-known cradle of the mafia. Such an announcement on LinkedIn is in any case good news given the storm that Hangar13 suffered two years ago. It was indeed a difficult time with layoffs and some high ranking staff leaving the company.

On the other hand, you should not expect to be able to play Mafia 4 for many years. Pre-production is really a preliminary stage and we are still a long way from having a playable version even internally.