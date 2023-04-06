Environment confirmed: Berlusconi with heart problems in intensive care

Italy’s longtime Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Milan because of heart problems.

As the AFP news agency learned on Wednesday from those close to Berlusconi, the 86-year-old is in the cardiac surgery ward at San Raffaele Hospital in the northern Italian city. Several Italian media had previously reported on Berlusconi’s hospital admission.

Berlusconi was Prime Minister of Italy three times

Berlusconi has dominated public life in Italy for decades in a variety of roles – not just as a politician, but also as a media mogul and longtime owner of football club AC Milan. He was prime minister three times between 1994 and 2011.

The Forza Italia party, which he founded and leads, has been part of the governing coalition led by ultra-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni since October.