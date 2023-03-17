Epic Games is forced to fine 2.5 billion kroner

So the American FTC (Federal Trade Commission) has finally come to a decision in the matter surrounding Epic Games, their hysterically popular game Fortnite and the accusations that the company will have deliberately tricked minors into spending money on virtual goods. The result is a hefty fine of SEK 2.5 billion and they will now also force Epic Games to redo the interface and prevent them from henceforth locking accounts that end up in a payment dispute with the company.

Epic Games also previously had an unpaid penalty linked to Fortnite of 2.7 billion kroner for violating rules regarding minors’ private information. In total, the developer now has to shell out more than SEK 5 billion to the FTC for these abominations, which one can now hope will finally come to an end. Worth noting is that Fortnite has brought Epic revenue of more than SEK 90 billion in the last two years alone.

Do you think Epic Games is getting away too cheaply for its sins or does the verdict feel fair?