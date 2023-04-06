Epic Games Store: the first free games of April 2023 are heavy

The Epic Games Store is going to hit hard to celebrate the start of its spring sales. Two new free games are waiting for you at 5:00 p.m. and it’s a very nice selection.

Epic Games Store free games now come in pairs. Since the beginning of the year, the shop mainly offered to collect a single gift each week, with sometimes a small bonus. For some time now, it is finally a duo of titles that are available every Thursday at 5:00 p.m. sharp. This afternoon, it will therefore be a new pair of games that will be available, but which one? Here is the program for the coming days.

The first two free Epic Games Store games of April 2023

It is now an essential ritual. Every Thursday, one or more free games can be picked up from the Epic Gamers Store. A boon for PC players who can then fill their library each year without taking out the credit card. Especially since GOG and Steam also go there with their gifts from time to time. If the Fortnite creators’ store is keen to highlight smaller productions unknown to the general public, the publisher is hitting hard with its first selection of April 2023. April 6 to 13, 2023it will indeed be possible to recover the excellent Dying Light Enhanced Edition et Shapez.

Dying Light Enhanced Edition

If you missed Dying Light now is the time. This post-apocalyptic open-world game is particularly acclaimed by critics and the general public. This version contains all updates, content and expansions available during the first year of its original launch. This therefore includes a new vehicle, the buggy, two additional quarantine zones, two packs or even gameplay improvements as well as the “Play the zombie” and “Bozak’s horde” multiplayer mode. Add to that additional missions and items and you have the ultimate version of the game, available free for seven days.

Shapez

The second free Epic Games Store game is less well known to the general public, but it would be a mistake to miss it. The title indeed accumulates more than 8000 extremely positive opinions, which is rare enough to be underlined. In this automation game, you have to build factories to automatically produce geometric shapes that act as resources here. If it is above all a relaxing title, it becomes more and more complex as the level increases knowing that the map is infinite. The shapes can then be colored, cut and the creation of production lines becomes more involved. An intuitive game with a gripping evolution from which it can sometimes be difficult to get rid of it as it can be addictive.

What are the next Epic Games Store free games?

A very nice selection to start the month off right, which also coincides with the start of the EGS Spring Sale. They will begin on April 6, 2023 at 5 p.m. and will be available for two weeks. According to the first leaks, Wild Heart and Dead Space Remake should benefit from a small discount of 20%.

And for next week? What will be the next Epic Games Store free games? We will have to wait until this afternoon at 5:00 p.m. to discover their identity. At least if our national leaker does not reveal them in advance by then.