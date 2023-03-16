Uncertain future for the Fabbrica Blu, Bugatti symbol | MotorLabs

Nubi consistent if added to the Fabbrica Blu, historic production site of the Bugatti Automobili.

Gli impianti di Campogalliano, che hanno segnato la rinascita del marchio sotto l’amorevole guida di Roman Artioli Between 1991 and 1995, I am ormai in disuso proprio da quell’anno (in 1998 the march was acquired by the Volkswagen group). The factory was kept in good condition for its historic custody, the Pavesi Family, which is dedicated, per year, if it is dedicated to the safeguarding of the impianto; tuttavia also parrot if it was not dovuti ritirare dopo The announcement of the purchase of the site is from the French millionaire Adrien Labi.

Passionate about auto storiche, Labi had announced, in September 2021, that I would fly into a transformation of the place – it seemed to be discussed by others – with The intention of rendering the Fabbrica Blu in a large office for auto history and multi-brand museum, nel quale raccogliere e custodire car d’epoca; The project was one of those that created a museum pole of great cultural interest for all the territory.

Purtroppo però, giungono dalla France notizie che sembrano gettare ombra sulla possibilità che il progetto vada in porto. Nei giorni scorsi è stata diffusa la notizia che The real estate agent from Oltralpe was the oggetto of a kidnapping from Beni gave rise to 461 million euros for tax evasion. This “problem” if it aggiunge to the litigation still in dispute with the former owner of the Italian factory, because of some unpaid payments. Il futuro della storica Fabbrica sows always bright.

I won’t tell you that, when Labi has announced the project ad oggi, it has passed another year and a half, and the factory is ormai abandoned to her stessa, al punto da appeare quasi stravolta. Gli edifici interni sono stati svuotati in più riprese ed anche la catena di montaggio è stata smantellata. At the iconic circular hall in cui erano state present the EB110 and the centodieci Siano state spogliate degli arredi, per non citare il saccheggio di cavi elettrici avvenuto nel 2017, presumibilmente por ricavarne rame. Da poco i custodi avevano anche denounced the theft of a poster, of derisory economic value, but of great great value, very great value for this historical place.