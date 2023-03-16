Free tease already the Freebox v9… imminent launch?

Free prepares the launch of the Freebox V9

Three clues hidden in videos released in December, January and March make a launch sometime in 2023 increasingly likely

The next Freebox would take over from the Freebox Pop, rather than the Freebox Delta

Free is preparing to unveil the Freebox V9 as evidenced by several clues disseminated in the brand’s communication for several weeks. The Freebox V9 could be marketed in 2023 – two years after the Freebox Pop. Everything indicates according to the latest teasers that the next version will take over precisely this model, rather than the more upscale Freebox Delta.

Free has indeed shared three clues in posts on social networks published in December, January and March 14. The latest teaser available can easily pass for a classic Free ad on Instagram. Except that the beginning mentions the “Freebox v9”. Before the launch of the video, in fact, we can see an animation that shows a mouse clicking in a folder containing several folders, including one named “Confidential” and another “Proto_Freebox_V9”.

It’s official, a new Freebox is coming in the next few weeks

As always, the mouse finally clicks on another folder which launches a normal operator advertisement. We find the same kind of teasing in a video published on December 21, 2022 as well as more recently, in a post posted on January 27, 2023. Yesterday, it was a Tweet that removed most of the ambiguity around of what Iliad prepares for us:

We can see one of the first Freebox with Player, and the Freebox Pop side by side, surmounted by the mention “Baby // Now” as if to better show the evolution that has already taken place, and undoubtedly that which the FAI prepares with the Freebox V9. During the Free communities day last September, Xavier Niel revealed that the release of the next iteration of the Freeboxes was scheduled for the 2nd quarter of 2023.

For the time being, however, we are still awaiting news from the “Mamie du Cantal”, generally accustomed to the brand’s teasing operations, as during the Freebox V8 release. Usually, when Iliad starts getting this cult character talking, it’s because the product launch will take place within a few days to a few weeks. What are your expectations for the next Freebox V9? What limitations of the Freebox Pop would you like to see disappear or evolve in the future model? Share your feedback in the comments.