Repairs to the train: massive impairments between Nuremberg and Bamberg

Commuters between Nuremberg and Bamberg have to be prepared for problems on Thursday morning (April 6, 2023). There are obstructions along the way.

The reason for this is the repair of a long-distance train between Ludersheim and Aldorf, as reported by Deutsche Bahn (DB). However, DB did not say which trains were affected by the disruption.

After all, at around 9.20 a.m., the train reported: repairs finished. The traffic situation should return to normal soon. However, passengers should still expect delays.





Trains can also be canceled at short notice, according to the railway company. More information is on the railway portal available.

Thumbnail: © Jonas Walzberg (dpa) (symbolic image)