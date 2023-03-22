Erase wrinkles and bags under your eyes

Mexico City.- The sooner we start caring for and contouring our eyes, the more we delay premature aging. But when the wrinkles or the lines of expression have already set in and the skin of the contour has lost firmness, we cannot deny that phenomenal products come in that are able to enhance the look instantly. Because yes, sometimes we like quick results and even though we know that they are not durable (toda una pity) we cannot avoid wanting to see ourselves better even for a few hours.

We have already seen that in this category of eye contours with flash effect, the famous product Bolsas y Ojeras de Remescar is found, which accumulates knowledge of positive opinions. But in the last few months, it has emerged as a direct competitor, we are referring to the Instant Firmx treatment by Peter Thomas Roth, an anti-aging product that is sweeping Tik Tok and to see the immediate results it provides, it has already been cataloged as miraculous.

This product that has the whole world enchanted, is a kind of cream-gel that is designed to manage to change all the signs of age that are settling around the eyes. And with a small amount of the size of a casserole is enough to: reaffirm, soften wrinkles and lower the heaviness of the bags. We recommend applying the product with a flat brush or tapping it with your fingers, and waiting five minutes without gesturing to enjoy its immediate effects. That’s right, your results are temporary, since they only last 6-7 hours. Also, it is very interesting for those more special moments.

Its formula contains a trio of innovative complexes capable of tightening the skin: ‘Firm-a-tite’ features three silicates that tighten the skin and seaweed extract to provide an immediate firming effect; ‘Eyeliss’ uses a complex of peptides to visibly reduce the appearance of eye bags and even wrinkles in the long run, and finally the ‘Eye Regener’ complex which has a tensor effect thanks to the lupine protein and the extract from alfalfa.

In addition, this cream has a formula loaded with vitamins and moisturizing actives, which will help to improve the skin by providing hydration and antioxidants, so that it shines bright and strengthened against daily external aggressions.

What about the results?

We just have to watch some of the videos we found on Tik Tok to observe that the look rejuvenates a lot after the application of this product.