Travel in peace: Why hearing protection should be in your luggage

Finally switch off and relax far away from everyday life – that’s what the perfect holiday sounds like to many. But before the relaxing silence there is often still the way to the holiday destination and it can sometimes be noisy. The roaring aircraft turbines, the squeaking train, the humming noise of the bus, the person sitting next to you on the phone phoning, the rattling ship engines, the passengers in a party mood in the aisle in front of their own cabin – all these noises can be annoying and lead to increased travel stress.

“Our ears are always listening, even when we’re asleep. If you want to relax, you should give your hearing a break,” says Marianne Frickel from the Federal Guild of Hearing Aid Acousticians (BIHA). The sooner rest sets in on vacation, the better, as it helps reduce stress levels and promote recovery. For hearing care professionals, hearing protection should therefore be part of their luggage on every trip. “In contrast to simple disposable earplugs, individually fitted hearing protection sits perfectly in the ear canal and can be used several times. Filters can be installed in them that reliably block out noise but let voices through. This means that conversations with protected hearing remain possible,” explains hearing acoustics master Frickel .

If you suffer from an unpleasant feeling of pressure in your ears during take-off and landing on a holiday plane, you can also benefit from hearing protection. Tips such as chewing, swallowing, yawning or pinching your nose and blowing air into your cheeks help with many, but not all. “Special hearing protection solutions can slow down the pressure adjustment and in this way relieve ear pressure or even earache caused by the sudden change in air pressure in the aircraft during take-off and landing,” says Frickel. Children suffer particularly often from it. “The reason for this in small children is the Eustachian tube, which is often not yet fully developed and insufficiently trained. This connection between the nose and middle ear ensures natural pressure equalization,” explains Frickel.

Hearing care professionals advise on various hearing protection solutions and can produce ear molds with different filters and properties that are optimized for your personal auditory canal according to individual requirements.

More information and service tips are available on the brand-neutral consumer website www.richtig-gut-hoeren.de. You can find hearing care professionals near you at www.hoerakustiker-suche.de.

Background to the hearing care professional trade

In Germany there are around 5.4 million people with an indicated hearing loss. Hearing impairment is one of the ten most common health problems. With more than 7,200 hearing care professionals and around 18,000 hearing care professionals, the hearing care professional trade already supplies around 3.7 million people in Germany with the latest hearing systems. The Federal Guild of Hearing Care Professionals (biha) KdöR represents the interests of hearing care professionals in Germany.

The quality of care in the field of hearing systems is very good in Germany, as confirmed by the largest survey of insured persons ever conducted by statutory health insurance companies on hearing system supply in Germany. Around 90 percent of the insured were “very satisfied” or “satisfied” with the individual care situation. And this regardless of whether the insured person has chosen an additional cost-free supply or has made a private co-payment.

In addition to the initial care of the customer, the hearing care professional is also responsible for the accompanying fine adjustment with repeated checks and adjustments of the hearing system functions and much more. He advises on hearing protection, tinnitus and everything to do with hearing.

