Erling Haaland reached a record that Messi had in the Champions League

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland reached Lionel Messi’s record by scoring five goals in a single Champions League game in the defeat of Leipzig in Germany in the round of 16 of the tournament.

The former Borussia Dortmund player scored all five goals in 35 minutes of play, at 22, 24, 45, 53 and 57 minutes into the game, while it took the Argentine star almost an hour to convert them, at 25, 41, 50, 57 and 84 minutes.

However, not only both players coincide in the number of goals scored, but they also did so in the same instance -round of 16- and against teams from the same country. In the case of Haaland, he scored them against Leipzig, while the Argentine converted that number in 2012 against Bayer Leverkusen.

Previously, the Brazilian Luiz Adriano had reached the mark of the Argentine star during the 2014/2015 edition, but it was in the group stage, in the H, in the win against BATE Borisov of Belarus by 7-0.

In turn, Haaland registers an impressive mark: 33 goals out of 25 games played in the Champions League. So far this season, the Manchester City forward has accumulated 39 victories in 36 games played.