Euro 2024: Ireland-France, the probable compositions

Winner of the Netherlands (4-0), Friday, the French team travels to Ireland, this Monday (8:45 p.m.), during the second day of the Euro 2024 qualifiers. For this meeting, Didier Deschamps should operate a single change in his starting lineup since Giroud is expected to start in place of Coman. As a result, Kolo Muani, aligned in front against the Oranje, could take place on the right wing. Maignan, Kound, Konat, Upamecano and T. Hernandez will still start behind while Tchouamni and Rabiot will feed Griezmann or Mbapp. Here is the probable composition of the two teams.

Ireland: Bazunu – Egan (c), Collins, O’Shea – Doherty, Cullen, Molumby, Knight, McClean – Ferguson, Obafemi.

France : Maignan – Kound, Konat, Upamecano, T. Hernandez – Tchouamni, Rabiot – Kolo Muani, Griezmann, Mbapp (c) – Giroud.