Euro: opening price today March 22 in Paraguay

The value of the euro against the Paraguayan currency has remained stable in recent months. (Infobae)

He euro is negotiated in today’s session at 7,750.18 guaraníes on averageso that it implied a change of 2.15% compared to the value of the previous session, when it closed with 7,587 guaraníes on average.

Taking into account the last seven days, the euro accumulates a raise of 3.63%so that in the last year it still maintains a rise in 9.97%.

With respect to past days, he has chained two sessions in a row in positive digits. The volatility figure presents a notoriously higher balance than the volatility reflected in the figures for the last year, so that it presents greater changes than the general trend of the value.

The legal tender in Paraguay is the Guarani. and it was created in 1943 with what holds the record for being one of the oldest coins in Latin America.

At first it was divided into 100 cents, however, due to inflation, the cents are no longer used. Regarding its abbreviation, the acronym PYG is commonly used.

It was on October 5, 1943 when a decree was proclaimed establishing the Organic Monetary Regime of the Republic of Paraguay, with which sought to ensure stability, strengthen it and reaffirm monetary independence and sovereignty. With this decision, the Paraguayan peso was also replaced.

At that time, the guaraní was equivalent to 100 Paraguayan pesos, later they were changed to cents.

Banknotes and coins with the new denomination have been in circulation since 1944 to the present and now their issuance is regulated by the Central Bank of Paraguay.

It was not until 1998 that finally the first 100,000 guaraní bills were put into circulation, which today is the highest value banknote. For the beginning of 2020 this note was worth about 16 US dollars or 14 euros. Currently there are also bills of 20,000 and 2,000 guaraníes, as well as coins of 50, 100, 500 and 1000 guaraníes, of different sizes.

In the last two decades, Paraguay’s macroeconomic policies have benefited the economy, which has shown strong growth from 2004 to 2019, partly due to agricultural exports, hydroelectric power, and constitutional reforms that helped maintain stability. According to data from world Bankpoverty has been reduced from 40.2% to 19.7 percent.

However, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, growth has slowed: the economy contracted in 2019, poverty increased again to 22.3% in 2020 And these factors, along with inflation, are expected to keep poverty above pre-pandemic levels.

Despite the contraction registered in 2022, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Cepal), hope that by this 2023 Paraguay registers a rise of 4%, while for the region it expects an exhaustion of the rebound effect after the pandemic with growth of 1.3 percent.