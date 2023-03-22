Profeco: Can the consumption of Gansitos affect my health?

The Federal Consumer Attorney (Profeco) conducted a study on commercial cupcakes, including the goose and determined that its consumption affects our body and is not recommended for children or adults by the high sugar content.

According to the results of the quality study, the agency reveals that “21 grams per Gansito, correspond to a little more than Four tablespoons of sugar”, which represents 89 to 94% of the maximum amount of sugar tolerated for the whole day in children.

The foregoing, coupled with the fact that if a person consumes these types of products daily or frequently, they have a high possibility of suffering obesity, metabolic syndrome and diabetes.

What are the Gansitos made of according to Profeco?

High consumption of Gansitos can affect health



Main ingredients that contain this type of dessert are: wheat flour, sugar, egg, vegetable fat and preservatives.

In the case of sweeteners, he pointed out:

Contains six different sweeteners

Four different types of processed fats, among which vegetable fat is mentioned four times.

Five different types of sodium.

Dozens of additives and refined flour.

On this subject, Profeco warns that this product is not recommended for consumption by boys and girls, due to the high amount of ingredients, sugar, fat and additives and in the case of adults it is requested to avoid it as much as possible.

In relation to the labeling of the Gansitos, the result of the evaluation was the following:

Information on the label: complete

Sanitary quality: yes

Seals: 3 (excess sugars, calories and trans fats)

Weight of each cupcake: 50 g

Content in each cupcake

Sugars: 22.5g

Fat: 8.7g

Protein: 1.7g

Energy content: 203 kcal

Types of sugar it contains: Sugar, high fructose corn syrup, invert sugar, glucose, maltose and concentrated apple juice.

As we have mentioned in other informative notes of The Truth NewsProfeco always recommends eating fresh food instead of processed in order to stay healthy.

