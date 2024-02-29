Eva Mendes shows the reality behind fashion shows

Eva Mendes appeared in her first fashion show in ten years during Milan Fashion Week. For her return to the rodeo, the Cuban-American actress attended at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, where she dazzled with spectacular styling from the Italian brand.

But behind the glamor and beauty that the Cuban-American actress radiated, He wanted to show the reality behind this type of events with the naturalness that characterizes it.

In a video that he posted on his Instagram profile, Eva Mendes showed that the first thing she did when leaving the parade was take off many of the clothes she was wearing and eat a banana.

“The reality: a lot of heat and hunger after @dolcegabbana’s impressive show”wrote the interpreter, who for the last decade has dedicated herself to raising her children with Ryan Gosling.

On the comment board, many highlighted his “Cuban” accessory: the banana. “Cuban Barbie with her banana accessory”“Those bananas literally seem to fit in every bag you have” or “A banana is a great snack. A true Cuban eats a banana with almost any meal,” are some of the comments left to Eva Mendes, who at almost 50 years old She is more radiant than ever.

For her date with the world of fashion, she wore a black satin-finished slip dress with a leopard-print fur coat. Simply fabulous.

“Mommy’s first fashion week in about 10 years. Yeah, I haven’t been to a fashion show since I became a mom. Time flies when you’re a mom. Thanks for getting me out of the Dolce & Gabbana house.” , the actress thanked.