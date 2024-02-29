The contract that LeBron James wants is revealed, while he leads his Lakers

Time is ticking, it’s a secret to no one. LeBron James He seems not to escape from that, although he remains the leader of the Lakers of The Angels he already has plans for what the next few years of his career will be like.

LeBron James scored 34 points, including 19 during a brilliant fourth quarter for the Los Angeles Lakers, who overcame a 21-point deficit and ended up beating the Clippers of the same city in dramatic fashion on Wednesday, 116-112.

James, 39, was the star of it all. He made five of his seven triples – his highest number of the season – and single-handedly outscored the Clippers in the fourth quarter (19-16).

He had points or assists on 11 of the Lakers’ 13 baskets during the final period.

There is more talk about LeBron James’ future than the present. That’s how it is. Although no one completely rules out the Lakers in the fight for the NBA ring, there are not too many who trust that they can really win. For this reason, and even more so after seeing the transfer attempt that the Warriors made at the edge of the market closing, it is not surprising that the rumor mill is focusing on which team El Rey will play for starting in the 2024-25 campaign.

ESPN revealed that “The King” hopes to remain in the prestigious Hollywood currency for the rest of his career. Even his agent Rich Paul would already be in talks with the aforementioned management to let him know the wishes of his representative.