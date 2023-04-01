Evaluation in the Bundestag: Left and AfD MPs are most often absent from votes

Members of the Left and the AfD are particularly often absent from roll-call votes in the Bundestag. According to its own statements, the “Spiegel” evaluated the voting lists for the legislative period that began in 2021 on Saturday – the result: the missing rate for the members of the left-wing faction was 19.3 percent.

This means that each or every left-wing MP missed on average almost every fifth roll-call vote. On average, the members of the AfD parliamentary group were absent from every seventh vote (14 percent).

MEPs from the coalition factions SPD, FDP and Greens are more conscientious. On average, their representatives were absent from every eleventh vote. In the Union faction, there were absentees in every tenth.

In principle, attendance is compulsory on meeting days, and members of parliament must participate in roll-call votes. According to “Spiegel”, the AfD attributed an “above-average number” of their absent days to illnesses.

Left Dagdelen missed 45 of the 76 appointments

Left-wing parliamentary secretary Jan Korte said that if MPs were absent for an understandable reason, then that was “okay” – but not otherwise. “And of course we’ll talk about that.”

The most absent from the left was Sevim Dagdelen, who missed 45 of the 76 appointments. “If Ms. Dagdelen did not take part in meetings and roll-call votes in the German Bundestag, this was well justified,” her office told the “Spiegel”. (AFP)

