Excluded. “I had nothing to lose!” : a candidate of The Voice 2023 tried his luck five times at the blind auditions

As of next week, the Battles will begin in The Voice 2023. New candidates – the last – will try their luck to join the adventure that has allowed Kendji Girac, Camille Lellouche, Louane, Amir and Slimane to make themselves known. However, places are scarce in the teams of Vianney, Amel Bent, Bigflo and Oli, as well as Zazie. They will not be able to buzz at all costs. Among the people who will appear before them, Ivann, a 20-year-old young man from Franche-Comté. Before going on stage, the stress rises for the candidate of The Voiceeven if it is not the first time that he has tried the adventure, a bit like Jérémy Levif who, after having failed in the French version of tele-hook, reached the semi-finals of The Voice UK.

Ivann tried to join the cast of The Voice et The Voice Kids

Indeed, during an exclusive interview that Ivann gave us, the young man with the atypical voice explained that he tried to participate in the child version of the show. “I tried several times The Voicedont The Voice Kids when I was 15. Unfortunately I was not accepted“, he reveals. Then the following year, when he was finally old enough to participate in the adult version, he still tries to get noticed … in vain: “I tried The Voice at 16 and 17, I hadn’t been taken to the blind auditions“. A new year passes, and this time it’s the production of the show that contacts him for season 11. “They called me because they saw me on social media. I was happy, I prepared my songs. It was three weeks before the blind auditions. It’s rare that they do castings this late, but a week before the auditions, they told me that we weren’t going to do because they did not feel ready on the title“, he explains.

Ivann (The Voice 2023) : “I was already watching The Voice with my family when i was little“

Ivann never gave up, and it paid off, since the production (again) came back to him for The Voice 2023. A pride for the young man who “really wanted to go“In his family, music has a very special place, as does the program.”I already watched The Voice with my family when I was little, because we are all musicians“, he confides. And to add: “I wanted to do this. I said to myself : ‘Try and we’ll see’. I had nothing to lose!” But will the coaches turn around so that he can finally continue the adventure The Voice ? To find out, see you this Saturday April 8 on TF1 from 9:10 p.m.