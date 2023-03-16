Exoprimal: the beta will open its doors this Friday

Scheduled for next July on PC and consoles, Exoprimal will be approached for free for a weekend.

A beta open to all

The first information about this test phase had been revealed during the last Capcom Spotlight, so now is the time to embark on the adventure. Thus, the open beta will be available from this Friday, March 17 at 1 a.m., French time. It will close next Monday at the same time. You can then take advantage of a full weekend to take your first steps on this brand new title from the Japanese publisher.

In terms of content, this beta will unfortunately only offer a single game mode in addition to the traditional tutorial. You can also create your character and choose from the dozen accessible exoskeletons. These are split into three distinct class archetypes: Support, Assault, and Tank. You will also enjoy three different maps each offering different environments.

Note, however, that cross-platforms will be activated and that you must have a Capcom ID account to take advantage of this version.

As for the final version, Exoprimal will be available from July 14, 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The game will also integrate the Game Pass catalog when it is marketed.