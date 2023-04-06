F-16 fighter jets are being converted into autonomous drones

In the “Venom” project, autonomous flight software is to be developed that can control the jet better than a human.

Die F-16 fighter jets the US Air Force have been since 1978 in use and have been continuously improved over the past decades. In the future, the iconic “Fighting Falcon” be used as an autonomous drone. There are already plans for this.

Das Projekt Viper Experimentation and Next-Generation Operations Model (VENOM) provides that converted autonomous F-16 fighter jets as air support of a manned F-35 Jets should be available. So you could in triple formations fly with 2 drones each, which are used as a “power multiplier”.

Air Force wants to develop autonomous flight software

The Air Force is not averse to the idea and wants it 1,000 pieces of the autonomous Viper – the nickname of the F-16 Fighting Falcon. Before deploying such a squadron, however, it is necessary to develop autonomous software that can control the jet better than a human could. The basis for the software comes with the experimental aircraft X-62A VIEW used, which is very similar to an F-16.