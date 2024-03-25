FAA to take closer look at United Airlines

After nearly a dozen safety-related incidents in recent weeks, the Federal Aviation Administration plans to take a closer look at United Airlines.

These incidents include reports of a plane skidding off the runwaya tire that fell off during takeoff from an airplane, and various problems with the hydraulic system on numerous airplanes.

In a memo sent to United employees, the FAA said it will review facilities, manuals and workflows.

The agency noted that its safety assurance system routinely monitors all aspects of an airline’s operation to manage safety effectively.

_________________________

We invite you to visit us on the new NY1 Noticias channel on WhatsApp. There you will find the most relevant news about what is happening in New York, as well as other coverage about the rest of the country, Latin America and the world. click in this link to access the channel.

We thank you in advance if you become one of our followers and express your reaction to what we publish with an emoji.