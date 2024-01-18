Two police officers injured after responding to domestic incident in Miami-Dade

MIAMI.- Two county police officers Miami-Dade They were injured Wednesday night as they approached a home in response to a domestic incident.

According to the report released, the serious incident occurred around 10:40 pm at the entrance of a home located on SW 162 Avenue near 220th Street, in the area known as Redland.

According to the information, two uniformed patrol officers responded to the scene to investigate a domestic incident. As the officers approached the door of the house, they encountered a man armed with a shotgun, who fired at the officers.

Then there was an exchange of gunfire. One of the agents, 35 years old, was wounded in one of his arms. The other agent, 57 years old, was hit on the arm and face.

Both officers were transported to Jackson South Hospital.

A third officer, a 40-year-old woman, was also taken for medical evaluation.

During the exchange of fire, the male attacker, whose name is also unknown, was hit and died at the scene.

“This type of violence towards our officers will not be tolerated.” “By the grace of God, they are alive today,” commented Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie V. Daniels.

Data

The Miami-Dade County Police Force was created in 1836, under the name Dade County Sheriff’s Office, and currently has about 4,700 employees, of which about 3,000 are police officers.

This police force operates from eight stations throughout Miami-Dade County and several specialized offices.

Miami-Dade County Police are accredited internationally by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, as well as at the state level by the Florida Commission for Law Enforcement Accreditation.