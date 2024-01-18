Pregnant migrants and newborns will be able to continue shelters

After harsh criticism of Mayor Adams’ administration for evicting pregnant women or women with newborns from immigrant shelters for the 60-day limit, the city implements a temporary exemption that benefits these families.

The Adams government began last week to implement the measure of the 60-day limit that migrants have to stay in a city shelter.

The city said that some 1,600 migrant families would have to leave the shelters at the end of the month.

Now, with the new measure, families who have a pregnant woman who is at least three months pregnant will not be forced to leave the shelters. The same for those who have a newborn – at least until they are six months old.

