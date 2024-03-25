Gasoline price drops slightly

MIAMI.- Despite the existing upward pressure, gasoline prices in Florida have fallen slightly to $3.49 on average, after last week’s rise to the highest level in 2024, according to AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.

“Gas prices took a step back late last week, but there is still a lot of upward pressure in the fuel market,” the spokesperson stated.

Among the factors that are driving the increase in the price, the specialist highlighted the demand for fuel in spring, the maintenance and repair work of the refineries after the winter, the change in the summer gasoline mix and the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

This Monday, March 25, in Miami-Dade, gasoline is priced at $3.5 per gallon.

The highest levels in Florida are recorded in West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, where it sells for $3.7 a gallon, followed by Fort Lauderdale ($3.5) and Gainesville ($3.5).

On the other hand, the lowest prices in the state are in Panama City, where filling up costs $3.2 per gallon, followed by Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.2) and Pensacola ($3.2).

Nationally, the average price of gasoline is $3.5 per gallon.

(email protected)

@menendezpryce