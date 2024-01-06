weekend with winter storm on the horizon

BOSTON — Residents throughout eastern USA , especially in New England, are gearing up their snowblowers and dusting off their shovels as they prepare for a wintry mix of precipitation. Warnings and alerts were activated throughout the northeast. winter storm .

As a major storm system bearing snow, freezing rain and ice looms over the region, forecasts called for the system to move along the northeast coast throughout the weekend, with the heaviest snowfall expected for Pennsylvania, parts of the Hudson Valley and some areas of New England.

In Massachusetts and parts of Rhode Island, the National Weather Service declared a winter storm watch from 4 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Monday, with snow accumulations of between 6 inches (15 centimeters) and 1 foot (30 centimeters). and winds gusting up to 56 kilometers per hour (35 miles per hour).

The weather service is predicting very similar snow levels for parts of Maine and New Hampshire, with slightly less — 3 to 6 inches (7.6 to 15.2 centimeters) — for parts of Vermont.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city was preparing for the snowstorm, but did not expect it to be a major event, and the timing of the snowfall would likely have less of an impact on city life. Nor were any storm surges expected.

Wu said he anticipates the snow clearing in time for school to resume Monday morning.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said that while the state is not expecting a record snowfall, she urged residents to protect themselves and their loved ones by making sure homes are heated safely.

“Please also take some time to check on your neighbors to make sure everyone stays warm and safe,” he said.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, said 6 to 12 inches (15.2 to 30.4 centimeters) of snow could fall in the southern Pocono Mountains and northern New Jersey, with smaller amounts of snow and sleet changing to rain in other areas which could cause some flooding.

