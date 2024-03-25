In favor of local law ‘Our City, Our Vote’

Gathered at City Hall, immigrant advocacy organizations and elected officials today express their support for the law that would allow some non-citizen residents to vote in municipal elections.

Said legislation was annulled by the State Supreme Court in February of this year.

The summons is intended to accompany an appeal against that court decision.

Local Law 11 was passed by the City Council and then signed into law by the Mayor in December 2022.

Grants the right to vote in city elections to New Yorkers with legal permanent residence or those with work permits.

In February of this year, the Appellate Division of the State Supreme Court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, a group of Republican leaders, who argue that the measure violates the state constitution as well as election rules.

The landmark “Our City, Our Vote” legislation would have allowed nearly one million New Yorkers to participate in the electoral process.

