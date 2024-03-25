The Court decides to pause the debt to Trump

A New York Court of Appeals agrees to pause the collection of Trump’s $454 million bail if he manages to pay $175 million in the next ten days.

With this, the former president manages to prevent the state from confiscating his assets and properties.

Earlier in the morning, the former president entered the courtroom visibly upset in the case he faces over the payment for silencing adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

The former president once again said that this process is a lie and a witch hunt.

The trial rescheduled until at least early April due to a recent discovery of tens of thousands of pages of records from a previous federal investigation.

Trump is accused of covering up an alleged extramarital relationship with Daniels, whom he reportedly paid for her silence during the 2016 election campaign.

Trump, his two sons, and other executives at his company have been ordered to pay, after a Manhattan judge found they inflated the value of their assets and properties in exchange for better rates on bank loans and insurance.

