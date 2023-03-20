Fan Nintendo buys ogni gioco Wii U e 3DS prima della chiusura dell’eShop | Game Division

At this time, Nintendo has announced the next closing days of the online services of the Wii U and 3DS console eShop. That news sarebbe arrived early or poi, data l’anzianità delle due piattaforme, ma nonostante questo la tristezza negli appassionati è parecchia. In tutto questo, però, c’è chi ha voluto, I will run ai ripari andando ad Acquistare ogni singolo videogioco Present all’interno dell’eShop di Wii U e 3DS.

Il autore di questa è stato il noto youtuber noto in rete as Jirard ‘The Completionist’ Khalil. In one of his new videos of him, Jirard has shown, with his unconfondibile style of him, all and passing that he has not been brought to purchase all and all present in the eShop of the Piattaform Nintendo divisions 866 games for Wii U and 1547 titlesfor a total of 2413, compression and various DSiWare for 3DSi and all and DLC.

The entire collection is at the cost of Khalil 22,791 dollars, with the youtuber that has impiegato almost an entire year to conclude this huge project. As the inside of his latest video comes out, the whole thing is made thanks to the support of a fondi collection and will donate the complete collection to the Video Game History Foundation: a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation of the history of video games.

Il tutto è riuscito alla perfezione a only pochi giorni dalla definitive chiusura dei server dei digital business For Nintendo Wii U and 3DS, it will see the next 27 March. Da quella data en poi non sarà più possibile fare nuovi acquisti sugli store delle piattaforme, però, sarà ancora possibile scaricare i giochi ei DLC già in possesso. If you are interested in any title Wii U and 3DS in particular, wait a week to buy it and share it with you forever.

