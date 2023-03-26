Fanny Lu and her infinite “diet”

La caleña follows a demanding diet / @fannylu-Instagram

Although many do not believe it, belonging to the world of entertainment and show business is very demanding, presenters and actors are required to look a certain way, this includes both a question of presentation and weight or other factors.

And it is that staying young and slim may seem like “nonsense” or frivolity to many, while for professionals in these areas it is everything, since they may or may not acquire a good job based on how they look. This is why many have rigorous care with their face, body and skin, since their physique is part of their work and image, they have to keep it under the best possible care.

And it is that Fanny Lu is not excluded from the crowd because the Cali born with the name Fanny Lucía Martínez is a singer, actress and model who has been building an artistic career with greater dedication and professionalism, Lu has participated as a judge and coach in reality shows as Little gigants, The voice Colombia and The voice Kids, also participated in Look Who Dances All Stars and has done dubbing for Disney.

When it comes to talking about health or food care issues, the actress herself confessed at the time how a salad became a “great meal” for her, since apparently she always has to comply with a strict diet That doesn’t allow you to enjoy raisins or vinaigrette.

And even though he tries to make a “joke” out of the situation while laughing at the “little sins of the day” which are foods to which he usually does not have direct access due to the limitations imposed by his nutritionist, his fans They have shown greater “concern” about the situation because many believe that the model could eat better without having so much restriction.

On March 20, the interpreter of ‘You’re not for me‘ published a series of images through his account Instagram, In this one, the woman from Cali is seen selecting some things from the refrigerator, but she confessed that although she was actually going for one thing in the middle of the process, she changed her mind and ended up opting for a very different one.

The photo caption that accompanied the post He hinted that Fanny continues to take care of herself until the last moment to be able to show off her “slender figure” and in this message she detailed the following:

“They got me! I was going to steal some little sin from the fridge, but then I regretted it. I had to be judicious. You have to find a taste for the beloved tomato and artichokes, even if they are not the same as a brownie with ice cream 🙏 😋 👅 🍓 🍒 🍎 🍅 🥬 🍰 🍧 ugh haha ​​yummyyyy, everything provokes me 🙈”.

And while many people say they are “tired” of doing one diet after another, they feel frustrated at the failure of the multiple regimens that have started throughout their lives and have not finished, because a diet should focus on having a lifestyle healthy and balanced and not based on the count of grams that have been lost on a daily basis.

There is no doubt that you have to take care of what you eat, but it is important to consult the experts first in order to build a healthy and nutrient-rich diet, in addition to that, a sedentary lifestyle is something that must be stopped, but also with the help of a Expert on the subject.

In addition to focusing on these elements, since each of the details must be perfected to complete the gear, as in the case of Fanny Lu, she takes everything “as it comes” and does it with the best attitude.