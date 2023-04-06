Fast and very furious: This is how Charles Leclerc chased the thieves who stole his luxury watch

There is no way to doubt that he is a Formula 1 driver. Charles Leclerc was a victim of crime It’s been almost a year now, but despite the fact that Italy is a first world country, it barely got justice. A luxury watch was stolen from him and he himself undertook a pursuit against the criminals aboard his Ferraria persecution that was barely publicized by the local police.

The robbery occurred on the night of April 18, 2022. Two types they stole his watch and two more accomplices took it upon themselves to take him away from the Ferrari driver. Charles Leclerc He drove his car like we only see him drive on the track, fast and surely very furious, but it wasn’t enough.

Charles Leclerc’s pursuit of the thieves who stole his watch / Video capture by @_Carabinieri_ (Twitter)

This is how Charles Leclerc’s expensive watch was stolen in 2022

was about to take place Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix when Charles Leclerc was a victim of crime. The Monegasque stopped his Ferrari in the streets of Viareggiowhen two guys got off a motorcycle to ask for a photo.

The pilot agreed without knowing that it was a trap to steal his watch Richard Millespecially made for him (the “RM67 Leclerc”), valued at more than 300 thousand euros. Almost 6 million Mexican pesos for this date!

Charles Leclerc immediately he tried to catch them aboard his Ferrari and the chase began. The Monegasque tried to stop the guys on the motorcycle, but he didn’t realize that they handed the watch over to a couple who were in another car and went in another direction. In the end they managed to escape with the luxurious watch.

The chase of the pilot aboard his Ferrari

But even though the robbery took place almost a year ago, Just this week the local police reported the arrest of the 4 suspects in the robbery of Charles Leclerc. Three men and one woman were arrested for their possible involvement in the robbery and subsequent manhunt.

And yes, with the news of the arrest, released the recording of the persecution of Charles Leclerc against criminals. In the images we see the motorcycle with the two thieves and at Ferrari 488 Track where the Monegasque was traveling when trying to stop them.

After that chase the thieves escaped with Leclerc’s watch to Naples and that is why they lost track of them for so many months. But anyway, the good Charles may now recover his watch and perhaps that will motivate him to get out of the rut where he is in the current F1 season, since he is already giving up and there are only 3 races.

