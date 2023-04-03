FC Barcelona: injured and sanctioned to face Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey match

FC Barcelona is preparing to face Real Madrid in a match that will take place next Wednesday, April 5, corresponding to the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals at the Camp Nou. FC Barcelona comes from winning the first leg of this tie by a solitary goal to nil. However, Xavi’s team is facing several setbacks due to injuries and suspensions affecting several of its key players.
Here are the injured and suspended players of FC Barcelona for this match against Real Madrid:
Ousmane Dembele
Ousmane Dembele He is one of the players who will be absent due to a muscle injury. The French winger has had physical problems for much of his Barcelona career, and his absence is another major casualty for the team. He has been injured for a long time, there are already 12 games that he has missed due to this thigh injury.
Pedri
The canary has been and is a key player in Xavi Hernández’s team. This season he has had muscular problems that have caused him to miss eight games so far. The absence of Pedri is a crucial casualty for the midfield of the Blaugrana team.
Frankie Young
The Dutchman suffers from a knee injury that has caused him to miss the last three games. He is expected to return to the pitch in mid-April. Another important player in the Blaugrana midfield, who will now have to make up for an important absence.
Andreas Christensen
The Danish central defender has surprised everyone at the Camp Nou and has made a hole in the center of the defense. The player suffers from a calf injury that will keep him off the field until mid-April.
For this Copa del Rey match against Real Madrid, the culé team will not have any player sanctioned.
